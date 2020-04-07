Tipperary's Declan Kelly to executive produce 'One World: Together at Home' global concert

Some of the top names in showbiz are set to take part in a global televised concert later this month to celebrate frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert features the likes of Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Tipperary's Declan Kelly and CEO of Teneo will serve as an executive producer of the event.

Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, announced the firm’s support for and role in helping to organize ‘One World: Together At Home,’ a global broadcast special hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

The special event, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga in support of the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, will pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers around the world as they lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The special will air on Saturday, April 18 at 5pm and will be broadcast on RTE on April 19. The concert will also stream online on a number of platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

This special event will include stories from the world's healthcare heroes battling the spread of COVID-19, messages of gratitude and appreciation from those that they have helped and segments from WHO and UN global health experts.

“As the world comes together to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Teneo is very proud to be involved in supporting and helping to organize this incredible initiative along with so many other great partners,” explained Portroe native Declan Kelly.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Global Citizen and are deeply committed to doing our part to help rally private sector support for this critical effort. I am proud to once again be partnering with my great friend, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, in his remarkable ongoing efforts to help humanity at times of crisis, such as those the entire world is experiencing right now.”

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” said Hugh Evans, Co-founder and CEO Global Citizen.

“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s. Teneo and Declan have been great partners and collaborators with Global Citizen and we are very pleased to be working closely with them once again on this vital initiative.”

Donations from supporters and corporate sponsors will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food and shelter to those that need it most.