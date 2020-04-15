Tipperary Co. Council grants planning permission for new pavilion at Clonmel racecourse 

Tipperary Co. Council has given the green light for the development of a new pavilion building at Clonmel's Powerstown Racecourse.

The Council's planning department granted conditional planning permission for the project last Wednesday, April 8.

The new pavilion Powerstown Park Ltd is proposing to build at the racecourse will include a new jockeys' changing area, a canteen, trainers area and drug testing area.

It will also feature a weigh room, press room, first aid tooms and office with connection to the public sewer.

Powerstown Park Ltd first submitted the planning application on December 16 last year and Tipperary Co. Council sought more information on the project on February 27. That information was supplied to the local authority on March 20.

Powerstown Park Ltd have to wait another three weeks to find out if they receive a final grant of permission for the new pavillion as the planning application can be appealed to An Bord Pleanala up to a month after the Council's decision.