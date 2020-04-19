Cahir Garda District forms its first ever Community Policing Unit

Members of Cahir Garda District's Community Policing Unit pictured with senior gardai based at Cahir Garda Station, from left: Sergeant Ray Moloney, Garda Noel Glavin, Garda Philip O'Sullivan, Garda Jenny Gough, Superintendent Denis Whelan, Sergeant Brendan Franklin, Garda Judy Davern and Inspector Mark Allen.

The first ever Community Policing Unit covering the Cahir Garda District has been established and at the moment its officers are busy helping the elderly and vulnerable during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cahir Garda District Superintendent Denis Whelan set up the new unit two weeks ago.

It is led by Sergeant Ray Moloney, who before joining the force was a youth and community worker in Co. Limerick.

His team comprises four gardai who have been assigned to community policing duties in Cashel, Cahir, Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, Clogheen, Newcastle and surrounding areas. The community policing officers are: Garda Judy Davern, Garda Jenny Gough, Garda Noel Glavin and Garda Philip O’Sullivan.

Sergeant Moloney said the unit is currently devoted to meeting the needs of the elderly and vulnerable across the district during coronavirus pandemenic the with the assistance of volunteers from each of these communities.

The Community Policing Unit is co-ordinating a team of about 20 volunteers across the district who are helping the elderly and those with health conditions who particulaly need to isolate themselves by delivering essentials such as groceries, and medical prescriptions to them.

The Community Policing Unit matches up the volunteers with people who contact it for assistance and if there is no volunteer available at a given time one of the community gardas will respond to the request for assistance.

Sgt. Moloney said the gardai in Cahir are delighted with the response to their request for volunteers to assist the elderly and vulnerable during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We look forward to engaging with people, listening to their story and offering assistance where needed,” he added.

When the coronavirus crisis abates, he said members of the new Community Policing Unit will continue to work with communities throughout the district including their elderly and vulnerable residents in a range of policing roles such as crime prevention information and advice, personal and property safety.

He said the Unit's members also plan to reach out and build connections with the Cahir's large immigrant community, which is now estimated to comprise one third of the town's population.

The Unit's officers will also work with vulnerable young people in Cahir, Cashel and the rural communities in their district.