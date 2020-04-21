Jackie Cahill reflects on positive direction outlined in governments draft Framework Document

“I have spoken to Party Leader Micheal Martin and insisted that the membership have a say in whether Fianna Fail enter a coalition with any other Party and I hope that respect will be shown to the Party grassroots." - Jackie Cahill.

Thurles based Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has given a broad welcome to the draft document published by FF/FG which will form the basis of a Programme for Government that will include both large Parties with the addition of smaller Parties and some independents.

“I have spoken to Party Leader Micheal Martin and insisted that the membership have a say in whether Fianna Fail enter a coalition with any other Party and I hope that respect will be shown to the Party grassroots.

My first choice for a Government following the result of the election and then the Covid-19 crisis was to form a National Government for an agreed period to begin the recovery process, however this did not get the majority support in our Parliamentary Party

When it became clear that a National Government was not an option for the majority, I began working within my Party to ensure that any Programme for Government would be fair to all sectors of our Society.

I have argued and insisted that any Programme for Government would not be built on austerity or on a reduction of services but would be built on growing the economy through investment in infrastructure and increased public services. I am glad to be able to confirm that the broad direction of this draft document is proposing just that.

This document does outline policies that are very different from the past two Fine Gael led Governments.

In relation to housing we are proposing that we place the State firmly at the centre of the Irish housing market. This is in stark contrast to housing policy over the past nine years where market forces were the policy of choice but this failed the state miserably when it came to the provision of housing. We also intend to empower and fund the Land Development Agency to build homes on public and private land, to deliver new homes for affordable and private purchase, social housing, and cost-rental accommodation, which is a real change in the direction of housing policy in this Country.

In relation to health I am glad that there is recognition in this document of the role that Primary Care within the community can play in delivering health care to the public. It can help to relieve the crisis in our acute care system that has plagued us for years. Also, it is intended to increase bed capacity, diagnostics and staff numbers to provide community and hospital care more quickly. This again is a change of direction from the last Government.

The document which we hope will get the support of other Parties has offered 10 new missions for the prospective Government.

Reigniting and Renewing the Economy

Universal Healthcare

Housing for All

A New Social Contract

A New Green Deal

A Better Quality of Life for All

Supporting Young Ireland

Opportunities through Education and Research

A Shared Island

At the Heart of Europe: Global Citizenship.

Over all, I am happy with the general direction that is proposed for this new Government. It is progressive and very different from what we have seen since 2011. It is about investment and growth for the economy rather than austerity and service reduction, the cost of which was borne by the ordinary people of this Country.

However, it will be dependent on actions that prove the aspirations in the document which will gain the support of the public and we must be seen to get moving as soon as we have dealt with the pandemic that we are currently fighting at all levels.”