HSE to open South Tipperary Community Assessment Hub for people suffering from Covid-19 virus

The HSE will open a Community Assessment Hub at Cahir Primary Care Centre over the two weeks where people from South Tipperary confirmed or suspected to have the coronavirus go to be assessed as to whether they require admission to hospital or to remain at home.

People will be referred to the Hub if their GP decides they need a face-to-face clinical assessment.

The Community Assessment Hub for Covid-19 cases that will soon open at Cahir Primary Care Centre is one of a series of such centres the HSE is rolling out throughout the South East.

“The Community Assessment Hubs are for patients who have a definite or presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19, when their GP decides they need a face-to-face clinical assessment. Patients can only access the Community Assessment Hub following referral by their GP,” said the HSE in a statement.

“HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s aim in providing the Hubs, is so that anyone who requires a face-to-face clinical assessment can be reviewed within the primary care setting, as quickly as possible,” the spo

“This will assist patients who need assessment but who do not require immediate hospital care to avoid referrals to acute hospitals where possible.

“Following review and clinical assessment at the Community Assessment Hubs, patients may either be asked to return home, referred to hospital or be referred to a self isolation facility when it is not feasible for an individual to self isolate within their own home.”

The Community Assessment Hub in Cahir will be staffed by GPs in association with other healthcare professionals including nurses, physiotherapists and administration staff.

Anna-Marie Lanigan, Head of Service/Primary Care, South East Community Healthcare has paid tribute to the GPs and HSE teams involved in the establishment and operation of these Community Assessment Hubs and for their dedication to patient care. She said approximately 100 staff have been redeployed and trained across South Tippeary and the other South East counties to work in these Community Assessment Hubs.

“We have worked closely with GPs across the South East in relation to the operation and referral process.

“It is our intention that the Community Assessment Hubs will be operational from 8am to 8pm, albeit that this is very dependent on the activity within the individual Hubs and the referral patterns. Patients will only be reviewed when a prior appointment has been made for them. Appointments at the Community Assessment Hubs can only be made following consultation with an individual’s own GP or by Caredoc outside of normal surgery hours.