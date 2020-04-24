Tipperary Garda Division sets up sex crimes investigation unit 

A specialist Garda unit for investigating child and adult sexual abuse crimes and child protection cases has been set up for the first time in the Tipperary Garda Division and is based in Tipperary Town.

The Divisional Protective Services Unit for the county was established on March 23 and currently comprises a detective sergeant and five detective gardai but there are plans to increase the number of officers working in the unit.

Detective sergeant Melissa Tierney said initially the unit is dealing solely with incidents of sexual crimes against children in the Tipperary Division including online child exploitation. Its officers handle child protection investigations that includes the more serious cases of child neglect that arise in the county. They are the Division's specialists in interviewing children in investigations relating to sexual abuse and violence against children.

She pointed out the unit's remit will expand to investigate adult sex abuse crimes across the division once their manpower increases to include a second detective sergeant and five more detective gardai in the near future.

The unit's officers provide support for vulnerable victims of crimes and liaises with Tusla, the Child and Family Agency to safeguard children requiring the agency's help.

Melissa said An Garda Siochana is currently rolling out Protective Services Units across all its divisions and similar units have been established in neighbouring Limerick, Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford.

There is also a national Protective Services Unit based in Dublin.

Det. Sgt. Tierney believes having a dedicated investigations unit in the Tipperary Division manned by gardai specialising in these sensitive type of cases will give victims who are reluctant about reporting this type of crime more confidence to come forward.

She assures people reporting sexual abuse crimes that they will be dealt with in a sensitive manner.

Det. Sgt. Tierney is one of the officers in the unit specially trained in interviewing children.

She said people wishing to report child sex abuse should still contact their local Garda Station first and their case will then be referred to the Protective Services Unit.

Det. Sgt. Tierney urged victims of abuse or those concerned that others are the victims of abuse to contact the gardai.

“It's very difficult to make the call initially to have it investigated. People who do so are very brave.

“We wish to assure them they will be dealt with as soon as possible and in a sensitive manner.”