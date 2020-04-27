Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre pays tribute to the late Anne Doherty

Anne Doherty performing on stage at Brewery Lane Theatre in the Tinker's Wedding in 1979

Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir has lost a much-loved and popular member, Anne Doherty.

Anne from O'Mahony Avenue, Carrick was a scion of the talented Coady family, inheriting her love of music from her bandmaster father Pete Coady and grandfather Michael.

She was an accomplished singer from her teenage years and through her love of music, she met a kindred spirit and future husband, the equally talented musician Harry Doherty.

Anne went on to be the vocalist in Harry's band.

She had a range of talents and a mesmerising stage presence, moving effortlessly from dance band to the musical and dramatic stage.

Anne played memorable roles in musicals and plays.

In the 1960s, she performed with 'Power Players' which had split from Brewery Lane Drama Group. When Power Players dissolved, Anne along with her brother Billy joined Brewery Lane Theatre in 1970.

Her first performance with the Brewery was in the 1970 production of Seán O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars, playing opposite Frank O'Driscoll.

Sixteen performances in full length plays followed until her final outing with the group in Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream in 1992.

Anne was great fun and she spoke her mind.

She had a searing honesty and didn't take diplomatic sidesteps.

Carrick struck a rich vein in the Coady and Doherty families. Anne had star quality and Brewery Lane Theatre Group is grateful for the way she enriched it with her singing and acting talents.

If the late directors Pat Power or Liam Hogan spot Anne entering the celestial turnstile there will be a production of The Plough and the Stars on the heavenly stage.

There is no doubt but her celestial performance would be as riveting as her terrestrial one.

Go n-eíri an bothar leat Anne. Solus na bhFlaitheas Dá Anam Dílis.

Brewery Lane Theatre Group wish to convey heartfelt condolences to Anne's daughter Rachel, son David, brothers Peter and Bing, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Anne, who passed away on April 15, was predeceased by her husband Harry.

Brewery Theatre Group also expresses sympathy to Anne's first cousin Michael Coady whose brother George has also died and George's, widow Roisín and family. May they both rest in peace. WD