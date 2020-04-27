Deaths in Tipperary, Monday, April 27

The late Sean Keogh of Queensland, Australia and late of St Patrick's Terrace, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Sean Keogh (Queensland Australia & late of St. Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) on April 25. He died peacefully sorrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Keogh, brother Cathal, sisters Nonie, Mary, Peg, Kathleen and Theresa (Maher, Summerhill, Nenagh) Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, sons Michael and John and daughter Kathleen.

Funeral will take place in Australia. A Memorial Mass will take place later.

May he rest in peace.

The late Joan Bates (née O'Brien), Ard na Gréine, Clonmel

The death has occurred of Joan Bates (née O’Brien), Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Joan passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Saturday afternoon. She was beloved wife of Larry and loving mother of Roy, Anthony, Kevin, Paul, Larry, Michael and Colm. Joan will be sadly missed by her devoted husband, loving sons, brothers Patsy, Tommy and Seamie, sisters Mary (Groarke), Kitty (Hand) and Margaret (O’Brien), daughters-in-law Noreen, Pamela, Kay, Rena, Sheila, Bernie and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 1pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Joan’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message below or alternatively on the Condon's Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Alice Hill (née McGowan) of Whitstone, Borrisokane

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of the Manor Nursing Home Nenagh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughters Margaret and Ellen, son Tommy, sons in-law Gerry and Charley, Tommy’s partner Mary, grandchildren Rachel, Niall, Cathal, Caroline, Catherine, Lauren, Eoghan and Sarah, nieces, nephews, Matron staff and residents of the Manor Nursing Home and all that knew her.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a private family Mass will take place for Alice on Monday in Ardcroney Church. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolence section below. The family ask for all that knew Alice can they say a prayer for her today.