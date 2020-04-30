Co. Tipperary festival is running a photography contest on the theme of an average day during the Covid-19 restrictions 

The organisers of Rhododendron Walking Festival, cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now running a photography competition.

Enter your photos of how an average day during the current restrictions looks for you.

The Festival organisers will accept photos of anything you come across from dawn till dusk so in years to come there will be evidence of how Ireland looked during this emergency. Photos from family members abroad and the diaspora are also welcome.

Entries to be emailed to: sales@vee.ie.

Prizes include €100 from The Old Convent; €100 voucher Cahir House Hotel, €100 voucher Kilcoran Lodge Hotel.

You can email or post you photos. Closing date for entries is this coming Sunday, May 3. Winners will be randomly selected.