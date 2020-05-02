Two people to appear before Clonmel District Court charged in connection with altercation in Clonmel 

Two people have been charged in connection with an altercation between a number of people in Clonmel and will appear before a special court sitting this morning (Saturday).

The incident happened in the Prior Park Road area of Clonmel at approximately 6pm on Monday.

A man, aged in his early 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested by Gardaí yesterday (Friday) and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They have both since been charged in relation to this incident and are due to appear before Clonmel District Court at 10.30am today.