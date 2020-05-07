Tipp hurling manager Liam Sheedy takes part in Concern’s fundraising long jump challenge

Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Sheedy is one of the famous faces taking part in the Long Jump for Concern challenge.

Irish humanitarian aid agency Concern Worldwide is asking people to take the Concern Long Jump Challenge.

Simply jump two metres (or more, or less), then nominate two friends to do the same. To finish off, donate ‎€2 to help Concern tackle COVID-19 in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Portroe native, Liam Sheedy, who managed Tipperary to All Ireland victory over Kilkenny in 2019, took on the challenge after being nominated by Sporting Ireland chief and Concern Worldwide chair John Treacy.

Mr Sheedy shared the video of his jump to his 15.6 thousand followers and nominated Comedian Pat Shortt and broadcaster Marty Morrissey to take the challenge.

“My advice to you two lads is, Pat, don’t come up short and Marty, don’t spoil the party. It’s all for a great cause,” he said in the video, which has been viewed more than 11 thousand times.

Other high-profile people who took part in the challenge include Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley, TD Gary Gannon and Senator and Author Lynn Ruane.

Spring is normally a busy fundraising time for Concern Worldwide, but due to the unprecedented crisis, many local and national events had to be cancelled, according to Concern’s Director of Public Affairs Richard Dixon.

“This time of year is usually full of collections, volunteering and hiking challenges for us, but they all had to be cancelled. We also have a lovely annual run in New York’s Central Park and that had to be cancelled too,” Mr Dixon said.

“At this stage, we can all almost tell two metres at a glance. The Concern Long Jump Challenge is a fun way to take on our friends, family and colleagues, while also raising much-needed funds to help tackle COVID-19.”

As the outbreak continues to spread, our teams have already mobilised in response to this global threat and are well-equipped to support those who are most vulnerable.

Given the impact of the disease on countries with strong health systems, COVID-19 poses an even larger threat to densely populated countries who are already struggling with the impact of conflict, climate and malnutrition.

To donate to Concern’s COVID-19 response, visit www.concern.net/donate and use the hashtag #ConcernLongJump.