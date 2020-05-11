Deaths in Tipperary Monday May 11th



David Quirke,Kingswell,Tipperary town/oola

Quirke, Kingswell, Tipperary Town and late of Oola, Co. Limerick, May 10th 2020. David, former Principal of St Michael’s Boys National School, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Pauline, daughter Norma, sons Alan, David and Paul, grandchildren, brother Bertie, sisters Anna and Colette, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.







Funeral Arrangements Later

Kay Hayes (nee Daly)

Bawn,Nenagh,/Kilfinance Limerick

Peacefully, after a short illness, in Islington, London. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and brothers Donie, Paddy, Frank and Liam. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne, son in law Tom and her cherished granddaughter Amber, sisters in law Kathleen & Philomena, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours in both Bawn and Kilfinane, relatives and friends.

May Kay Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery, Nenagh, at approx 1.30pm. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Kitty Looby(nee Leamy)

Droimin Carrigatoher,Nenagh

Late of Ballygowan, Silvermines. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Liam and loving daughters Mary, Bernie, Anne and Patricia, her sister Mary B Grace, her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kitty Rest In Peace

Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Monday, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines, there will be a pause at her home in Dromin, on route to Kilmore, at approx 1pm. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.



Tommy Norton,Gragaugh Ballingarry

Tommy Norton, Gragaugh, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, died unexpectedly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his loving family Lorraine (Millea), Mary, Katie (O'Leary)and Dickie, sons in law David and Noely, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Laura, Sean, Gillian, Ellie, Eve, Roisin, Thomas, Orlaith and Cillian, brother Sean, sisters Kay, Sheila and Mary,brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place and a celebration of Tommy's life will take place at a later date. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Tommy's family may do so below. The Norton family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please. House private.