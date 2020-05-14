People across Tipperary looking forward to easing of restrictions on Monday

People across Tipperary are looking forward to the easing of restrictions on Monday in the next phase of the government’s roadmap to the reopening of the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to discuss the possible easing of some Covid-19 restrictions.

It is hoped that approval will be confirmed for a number of retail outlets to open, including garden centres.

It is also expected that some building work can resume.

It is also likely that up to four people not from the same household can meet outdoors from Monday.

NPHET will meet later today to consider its advice to the Government.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said a number of factors, including the disease criteria, hospital occupancy and the performance of the public health system will be taken into account when any changes are considered.

He said the situation will continue to be monitored on a daily basis but if the current trajectory continues, he would be hopeful of a positive outcome.