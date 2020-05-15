Co. Tipperary’s Clancy Brothers Festival to run its Youth Busking Contest online

The organisers of Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival have announced their plans to run the festival's annual Youth Busking Competition online with entries welcome from next Monday.

The Festival isn't going ahead on the June Bank Holiday Weekend due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions but the Youth Busking Contest is one of the cultural events the committee is planning to host individually online.

The online competition is open to all buskers under the age of18. Entrants can be solo, duo or group acts so long as social distancing and current government health guidelines are followed.

Buskers can play on their doorsteps or anywhere the current guidelines allow. The judges will be looking for creativity and inventiveness, singing quality and musicianship, originality and presence.

There are three categories: U-12, U-15 and U-18. Prizes of Carrick-on-Suir gift vouchers will be awarded to all the winners.

Entrants can send a video of themselves playing two songs and/or tunes to clancybrothersbusking@gmail.com. (If the file size is too big, it can be sent by Dropbox, WeTransfer or GoogleDrive).

The videos will be uploaded to the Clancy Brothers Festival Facebook page and all the videos will be streamed from 2pm on Saturday, May 30, after which the winners will be announced.

Entries will be accepted from Monday, May 18 to midday on Wednesday, May 27. The competition is open to buskers under the age of 18 on Wednesday May 27.

The Clancy Brothers Festival youth busking competition is sponsored by COSBA, Tipp CoCo and the Clancy Brothers Festival.

For full details go to www.clancybrothersfestival.com or the Clancy Brothers Festival Facebook page.

*Please note that current advice from the government is that from Monday, May 18, up to four people not of same household may meet outdoors while maintaining strict social distance. People are allowed to travel 5km from home for exercise and must maintain social distancing until further notice.

Art Trail and Youth Workshops

The Tudor Artisan Hub, which coordinates the Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail and the Children/Youth workshop segments of the Festival, is planning a series of smaller events later in the year to promote and support local artists, musicians and performing artists.