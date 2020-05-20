CRIME
Gardai investigate car break-in near Co. Tipperary beauty spot
Gardai are investigating a break-in to a car parked at the scenic Blue Lagoon area at Lagganstown near Golden on Sunday.
A camera was stolen from the car between 8pm and 9.30pm while its owner was out walking.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spoksman appealed to the public not to leave valuables in their vehicles when going walking in the Blue Lagoon area in the wake of this break-in.
The Garda spokesman also appealed to anyone with information that may assist the the Garda investigation into the car theft to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.
