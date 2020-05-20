Garda investigate damaging of car at Co. Tipperary cemetery while its owner attended funeral

A car parked at Clonmel's St Patrick's Cemetery at the weekend was damaged while its owner was attending a funeral at the graveyard

The wing mirror was broken off the Volkswagen Golf car while it was parked at the Waterford Road based cemetery on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai at Clonmel Garda Station are investigating the incident and have appealed to anyone with information that may assist them to contact the station at (052) 6122222.