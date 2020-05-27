Cub scout’s gift packs lifted spirits of elderly Co. Tipperary residents “cocooning” during Covid-19 restrictions

An 11 year-old cub scout from Ballyporeen touched the hearts of eldery residents “cocooning” in the Cahir district during the Covid-19 lockdown by sending them care pack gifts he put together.

Tadgh Dooley filled 36 care packs with chocolate treats, handcream, a letter and other surprises and gave them to Cahir Community Gardai who distributed them to senior citizens they are helping during Covid-19 restrictions. He bought the care pack gifts out of his own funds.

His handwritten letter included with the gift pack informed the recipients he had two grandparents who were both cocooning on their own and he really missed them.

He wrote: “ I know this can be a very lonely time for people and I made this gift to help you get through this difficult time.”

He signed the letter with just his first name as his intention was to do his act of kindness anonymously without any fanfare.

But his good deed became public when a lady from Cahir went on Tipp FM to thank the 5th class student because she was so touched by the gift and letter she received from him.

Along with the items already mentioned, her care package also included some puzzles, a mini-bottle of bubbles and laminated rainbow drawing with the uplifting motto: “When it rains, look for a rainbow”.

“I really, really thought it was the nicest thing anybody could do for somebody,” the lady called Mary told the Tipp Today Show with Fran Curry.

Tadgh is a member of the 22nd Kildorrery Cub Scouts troop. He told The Nationalist he made up the care packages as his community project for the chief cub scout badge he is working towards achieving. “I also did them because I just wanted to bring a smile to people's faces, “he said.

The community gardai have passed on to him a number of thank you letters from the care package recipients who were very touched by his gesture.

Tadgh has now finished making the care packs and reports he is quite close to completing all the challenges for his chief cub scout badge.

He said he wished to thank Cahir Community Gardai for all their help with distributing the gifts.