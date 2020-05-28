Co. Tipperary mother and daughter sew face masks to defeat Covid-19 virus

Burncourt residents Alison Croker-Keane and her mother Lucy, who celebrates her 87th birthday this week, have made almost 2000 reusable cloth face masks for health workers on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This caring mother and daughter (pictured above) are members of Co. Tipperary's Socks For Soldiers team of face mask seamstresses.

Their colourful and practical face masks have gone to nursing homes, local home helps, voluntary groups and to Down Syndrome Ireland.

The masks have been delivered to these health care centres and workers by members of Bike Marshals Ireland.

They are further evidence of the incredible community and national volunteerism that exists in these difficult times.

Donations to the Socks for Soldiers campaign can be lodged at the group's Clonmel Credit Union account.

The Socks for Soldiers account at Clonmel Credit Union quoting reference is: 49208. The IBAN code is: IE61CLEU99109010845680 and BIC code is: CLEUIE21.