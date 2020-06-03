Tipperary motorists advised that traffic wardens are returning to work

Motorists throughout Tipperary are being advised that Tipperary Council’s traffic wardens are resuming work on a phased basis.

While parking bylaws remained in place throughout the lockdown, all five municipal districts effectively suspended pay parking for the past nine weeks.

With commercial activity virtually shut down in the towns of Tipperary since the full application of restrictions arising from the Covid-19 emergency footfall and traffic in all of the commercial and retail areas of towns reduced dramatically, said a council spokesperson.

As more businesses have begun to reopen problems are beginning to arise with issues such as parking in prohibited areas, in a dangerous fashion and all day parking on streets preventing the necessary turnover of available parking spaces, according to the council spokesperson.

“It is, therefore, necessary to consider the orderly resumption of pay parking in tandem with the phases set out in the Government’s Roadmap,” they said.

The council’s parking strategy and measures will align with the Government Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business to ensure:

- There is a graduated and informed return to pre-Covid parking arrangements in town centres

- Parking is available to shoppers and consumers assuring a turnover of parking spaces which maximises spend within the town

- Illegal or dangerous parking does not prevent free movement of people within open spaces and compliance with social distancing guidelines

- The needs of drivers with disabilities are protected.

The council’s timetable for resuming pay parking began this Tuesday when traffic wardens returned to town centres, calling to businesses and advising them and motorists of parking arrangements. No parking tickets will be iussed for the rest of this week.

Next Monday, June 8, coincides with Phase 2 of the Roadmap when effectively most of the shops in the town centres will reopen. On-street pay parking and in the Mary Street carpark in Clonmel should resume from this date.

July 20 coincides with Phase 4 of the Roadmap. At this stage, almost all of the retail units, hairdressers (Phase 4), cafés and restaurants (Phase 3) will be open and full enforcement of pay parking will resume at this time.

This, we have been informed, will be advertised in the local media and across social media platforms