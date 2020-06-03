Tipperary gardaí make significant drug seizures

An estimated €2,600 worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí in North Tipperary over the past week.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €1,400 was seized when gardaí searched premises in the St Conlon’s Road area of Nenagh last Thursday.

On the same day, members of the Divisonal Drugs Unit carried out a search at Woodview Close and found quantities of cocaine and amphetamine valued at between €800 and and €1,000.

In Dromineer on Tuesday afternoon of last week, they stopped and searched two males. Suspected cannabis worth around €200 was found.

Meanwhile in Roscrea, gardaí carrying out searches in the Dublin Road area found a quantity of suspected cannabis.