Children at Co. Tipperary direct provision centre create posters thanking Covid-19 frontline workers 

Children living at Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre have painted posters as a thank you to local health care workers and gardai working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twelve years-old Sultan Mahmud Sabbir (pictured) painted two very impressive posters. One depicts a doctor or nurse dressed in scrubs and facemask holding up a chained world like the Greek god Atlas and the second features a garda operating a Covid-19 checkpoint.

He also wrote a message paying tribute to the doctors, nurses and gardai risking their lives to help others.

“We appreciate and feel proud of them,” he wrote.

Mahmud hails originally from Bangladesh and is currently living at Bridgewater House with his family . He goes to school at Carrick-on-Suir's CBS Greenschool.

The posters painted by about 30 children living at Bridgewater House will be presented this week to gardai at Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station and Niamh McGrath primary care worker at Carrick-on-Suir's Primary Care Health Centre.