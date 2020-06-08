Two Co. Tipperary Bank of Ireland branches closed temporarily in March not among the 83 to re-open on June 29 

Bank of Ireland has announced 83 of the 101 branches it closed temporarily at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown will re-open on Monday, June 29 but Co. Tipperary's Cahir and Templemore branches are not among them.

The bank issued a statement this morning saying the majority of closed branches will re-open on June 29 with ATMs at these locations also accepting cash and cheque lodgements from this date.

Cahir and Templemore Bank of Ireland branches, which don't have a staff manned counter service, were closed on Tuesday, March 24 because of the fall in customers to bank branches due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Staff at the two branches were redeployed to support the bank's larger branches where it said social distancing between customers could be properly maintained. They were also redeployed to help contact centres manage the customers requiring Covid-19 support, especially for mortgage and SME loan payment breaks.

In last week's edition of The Nationalist, Independent Cllr Andy Moloney highlighted how the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch in Cahir is causing incovenience and hardship to small business people in the Cahir district who now have to make round trips of up to two hours to do their banking business in Cahir, Tipperary or Cashel.