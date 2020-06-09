Gardai appeal for the public’s help in tracing thieves who stole jeep from Co. Tipperary farm

Gardai appeal for the public’s help in tracing thieves who stole jeep from Co. Tipperary farm

A silver jeep stolen from a farm in the Grange area on Sunday evening was recovered near Clonmel this morning.

The jeep was taken from a farm yard at Roxborough, Grange around 7.30pm on Sunday. It was found overturned in a field at Barne, Clonmel this morning.

Gardai at Cahir Garda Station are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone who saw a 2003 registration silver jeep with three to four male occupants over the past two days to contact the Station at (052) 7441222.