Gardai appeal for the public’s help in tracing thieves who stole jeep from Co. Tipperary farm

A silver jeep stolen from a farm in the Grange area on Sunday evening was recovered near Clonmel this morning.

The jeep was taken from a farm yard at Roxborough, Grange around 7.30pm on Sunday. It was found overturned in a field at Barne, Clonmel this morning.

Gardai at Cahir Garda Station are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone who saw a 2003 registration silver jeep with three to four male occupants over the past two days to contact the Station at (052) 7441222.