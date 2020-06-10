Clonmel choral society members to perform a concert tonight that will be streamed online

Ten members of St Mary's Choral Society will perform a concert in Ss Peter & Paul's Church in Clonmel at 7.30pm this evening (Wednesday, June 10) that will be streamed live online.

The Choral Society members will abide by social distancing guidelines while performing in the church, which is being made available to them courtesy of Canon Brendan Crowley PP and Fr Michael Toomey CC.

They will perform some well known songs from musicals during the concert.

Their show will be streamed live from Ss Peter & Paul's Church and will also be available to view on St Mary's Choral Society's Facebook page or to listen to on 108FM.