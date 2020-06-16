Garda warning over bogus firm offering Covid-19 fumigation service to Co. Tipperary businesses

Gardaí have warned businesses in the Cahir district of a bogus firm offering to fumigate  work premises with disinfectant to prevent Covid-19.   

And they have advised people who have any concerns about a trades person or company offering a service or goods to contact Cahir Community Garda Unit which will check whether they are bona fide.  

Sgt Ray Moloney said they were contacted by  Cllr Andy Moloney to check out an email from a firm with a Dublin address   offering the Covid-19 fumigation service . The gardai  found it was bogus.  The email claimed the  fumigation service   was recommended by the Irish government and several failed attempts were made to contact the business owner to  carry out the fumigation. The email  requested the business owner  to schedule an appointment to get their premises fumigated. 

Sgt Moloney appealed to people who receive calls to their door, emails or phone calls from firms  selling a service or goods   to contact the community gardaí at Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222 who will verify if they are genuine. He advised  people to  request the contact details of sales persons, tradespeople or companies that call to them or contact them.     If they are genuine they won’t have a problem giving those details, he pointed out