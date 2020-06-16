Garda warning over bogus firm offering Covid-19 fumigation service to Co. Tipperary businesses

Gardaí have warned businesses in the Cahir district of a bogus firm offering to fumigate work premises with disinfectant to prevent Covid-19.

And they have advised people who have any concerns about a trades person or company offering a service or goods to contact Cahir Community Garda Unit which will check whether they are bona fide.

Sgt Ray Moloney said they were contacted by Cllr Andy Moloney to check out an email from a firm with a Dublin address offering the Covid-19 fumigation service . The gardai found it was bogus. The email claimed the fumigation service was recommended by the Irish government and several failed attempts were made to contact the business owner to carry out the fumigation. The email requested the business owner to schedule an appointment to get their premises fumigated.

Sgt Moloney appealed to people who receive calls to their door, emails or phone calls from firms selling a service or goods to contact the community gardaí at Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222 who will verify if they are genuine. He advised people to request the contact details of sales persons, tradespeople or companies that call to them or contact them. If they are genuine they won’t have a problem giving those details, he pointed out