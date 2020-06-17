'Be Sober, Be Safe' campaign aimed at Tipperary teenagers - drugs and alcohol a huge issue

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the social restriction measures put in place to combat it have presented major challenges at different levels.

At the personal level, the challenge has been to deal with the changes to the usual routines of work, school, family and social life.

Access to the range of external resources that we have usually relied on – friends, sports, clubs, work, school, etc. – has been drastically curtailed in the current conditions and the impact of this on our personal coping skills has been considerable.

It is not perhaps surprising, then, that there has been a notable rise in levels of alcohol consumption among the youth and adult population.

In a survey of young people undertaken by youth services in Co. Tipperary, most agreed that drugs and alcohol use will be more of an issue this Summer due to the Covid-19 situation and the lack of social and other activities available to them.

Tipperary Children and Young People Services Committee, in partnership with Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg, is launching the ‘Be Sober Be Safe’ campaign this week for a period of seven weeks, concluding on July 31. The aim of the campaign is to reach out and talk to young people about the risks of alcohol and substance misuse, and to encourage and advise the adults who care for them as to how they can be of support.

The campaign will run on Instagram and Facebook over the seven weeks. These platforms will cover a different theme each week, ranging from alcohol misuse, tips for staying safe, to information on a range of illicit substances. There will also be a number of interviews on local radio on related topics.

As part of the ‘Be Sober Be Safe’ campaign, Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg, representing the young people of the county, is also organising at least two on-line social events over the seven week period to which all young people are invited to participate.

The first one to launch the campaign is a Be Sober Be Safe bingo event on Thursday June 18 from 7.30 p.m. There will be lots of fun and prizes on the night.

All young people, aged 13 -17 years are welcome to participate. Text Cate on 087-9100727 with your name and how many would like to play bingo to receive your bingo cards and the link for the event.

Further details on other on-line social events are on Instagram and Facebook.

Information and resources for young people and parents will be freely available on the two ‘Be Sober Be Safe’ media platforms.

The working partners involved in planning and running the campaign are the Tipperary-Cashel Working Group of Comhairle na nÓg and the ‘Be Sober Be Safe’ inter-agency Steering Group.

Members of the Comhairle Working Group are: Ben Hannigan, Chairperson; Saoirse Kinsella, Secretary; Ahmed Aydi, PRO; Abbie O’Dwyer; Ash Maher; Enya O’Dwyer; Lucy McCormack; Shannon Sweeney; and Stacey Burke.

The Group comprises representatives from Waterford & South Tipperary Community Youth Services; Mid-Tipperary Drugs Initiative; Youthwork Ireland Tipperary; HSE Substance Misuse services; Tipperary County Council; Túsla; Probation service; Garda Síochána; Spafield Family Resource Centre, Cashel; Suir Valley Community Based Drugs Initiative, WSTCYS; the Edge Youth Diversion Project, Carrick, WSTCYS ; and Tipperary Children and Young People’s Services.

For further information on the ‘Be Sober Be Safe’ campaign, go to Instagram@besoberbesafe and the Be Sober Be Safe South Tipp Facebook page