Gardaí investigate theft of wallet from car in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a wallet from a car in Clonmel last night (Wednesday, June 17).

The wallet was stolen from a blue Opel Astra parked at Convent Road, Clonmel sometime between 9.45pm and 11.15pm last night.

Entry was gained to the vehicle by smashing the driver's side window.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Convent Road area last night or has any information that may assist their investigation into this theft to contact the station at (052) 6122222.