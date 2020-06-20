More great titles available online from Tipperary libraries

As we move through Phase 2 of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Tipperary County Council Library Service continues to operate our “Contact and Collect” service. Patrons can return their books to 8 libraries across the county, where the items will be placed under a 72-hour quarantine before they are processed by staff and re-enter circulation. Patrons can also request books that they wish to borrow by ringing their local branch, 0761 06 6100 or through our website and WebChat at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

We are also available on FaceBook @tipperarylibraries and Twitter @TippLibs. We thank all of our patrons for their continued patience and we keenly look forward to our range of services being extended, subject to government approval, in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. If you don’t know these we’ll sort you out at Tel. 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: Mrs P’s Book of Secrets by Lorna Gray

At the Cotswolds, Christmastime 1946, a young widow leaves behind the tragedy of her wartime life, and returns home to her ageing aunt and uncle. For Lucy – known as Mrs P – and the people who raised her, the books that line the walls of the family publishing business bring comfort and the promise of new beginnings.

But the kind and reserved new editor at the Kershaw and Kathay Book Press is a former prisoner of war, and he has his own shadows to bear. And when the old secrets of a little girl’s abandonment are uncovered within the pages of Robert Underhills’s latest project, Lucy must work quickly if she is to understand the truth behind his frequent trips away. For a ghost dwells in the record of an orphan girl’s last days. And even as Lucy dares to risk her heart, the grief of her own past seems to be whispering a warning of fresh loss...

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: The Unexpected Return of Josephine Fox by Claire Gradidge, and read by Lucy Price-Lewis.

April 1941, Romsey, England. Josephine 'Jo' Fox hasn't set foot in Romsey in over twenty years. As an illegitimate child, her family - headed by her controlling grandfather - found her an embarrassment. Now, she wants to return to what was once her home and uncover the secret of her parentage. Who was her father and why would her mother never talk about him? Jo arrives the day after the Luftwaffe have bombed the town. The local pub, The Cricketers' Arms, has been completely destroyed and rescue teams are searching for the remains of the seven people known to have been in the pub at the time the bomb hit. They are shocked, however, to uncover eight bodies, not seven. The eighth, unidentified, body is that of a teenage girl, who no one in the town claims to know. Who is she, how did she get there, but most importantly - who killed her?

BorrowBox Children’s eBook Recommendation: Freddie Mole, Lion Tamer by Alexander McCall Smith

Roll up, roll up for a sensational circus story from the bestselling author of The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency series, Alexander McCall Smith, with fun, energetic illustrations by Kate Hindley throughout.

Join Freddie Mole as he tumbles through the air, flies around the big tent and tames four growling lions!

Freddie is an ordinary boy who joins the circus one day. He can't believe his luck as he is asked to understudy some of the acts. But is he brave enough to go into the lions cage?

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: Girl Gone Viral by Arvin Ahmadi, and read by Jorjeana Marie

For seventeen-year-old Opal Hopper, code is magic. She can build entire worlds from scratch: Mars craters, shimmering lakes, any virtual experience her heart desires.

But she can't code her dad back into her life. When he disappeared after her tenth birthday, leaving only a cryptic note, Opal tried desperately to find him. And when he never turned up, she enrolled at a boarding school for technical prodigies and tried to forget.

Until now. Because WAVE, the world's biggest virtual reality platform, has announced a contest where the winner gets to meet its billionaire founder. The same billionaire who worked closely with Opal's dad. The one she always believed might know where he went. The one who maybe even murdered him...

And, because BorrowBox is full to the brim of top class non-fiction titles too, why don’t you have a look at: Working Remotely: Secrets to Success for Employees on Distributed Teams

by Mike Webber, Holly Gordon and Teresa Douglas.

The world is now your office! You can work from home, from a coffee shop, or even from the gym—but how do you keep on task and stay motivated when you’re alone.

In Working Remotely, authors Mike, Holly, and Teresa discuss how to ward off toxic levels of loneliness, how to get what you need from colleagues spread across the world, and how to network and grow in your career when you are sitting in an office of one, plus many other topics that will help you survive and thrive as a remote worker.

eMagazines

FourFourTwo is a renowned magazine amongst followers of “the beautiful game”, and this month they are throwing their eyes back on the mayhem that went on during the Noughties, from fans throwing pig’s heads in El Classico to players throwing strops in Saipan. Download it for free now from RBDigital, our eMagazine service. Check out tipperarylibraries.ie/ rbdigital-magazine-service for more.

PressReader

Get your Irish daily newspapers direct to your device every day with PressReader, our free eNewspapers app. There are thousands of international papers and magazines to be found there too, so you can keep a daily eye on events both at home and abroad. Check out tipperarylibraries.ie/ online-newspapers

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography.

Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect: Western Calligraphy

Western calligraphy is a great personal hobby. Calligraphy gives you the capability to personalize many items and gifts.

This Western Calligraphy course teaches you how to create beautiful calligraphy even if you have no artistic experience.

This course provides you with the expert guidance, HD Video tutorials, step-by-step directions, and hands-on activities with feedback so you can learn how to create a wide variety of calligraphy to suit any need or occasion. Each letter is broken down into easy-to-learn parts, until the complete letter is mastered.

You do not need drawing experience to do this course. Young and old can learn calligraphy. Once you learn beautiful calligraphy, you will be ready to share your creativity with the world through gifts, bazaars, craft shops, craft shows, home decor, trade shows, and more.

You will be able to use your new-found calligraphy skills to draw amazing letters on cards, stationary, bags, memory pages in your scrapbooks, photo albums covers, clothing, walls, wood, frames, lunch bags, and many other surfaces.

Tipperary Studies News

The staff in Tipperary Studies has also been busy compiling a list of short podcasts featuring off-beat stories from nearly three millennia of Tipperary's history. Taken from Denis. G. Marnane's acclaimed publications "The First Hundred" and "The Second Hundred" they can be accessed at soundcloud.com/ tipperary-libraries

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

Stay inspired and connected throughout the battle against Covid-19 with Tipperary County Council Library Service.