Gardaí will observe a minute of silence at Tipperary garda stations today at start of State funeral for Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Gardaí will parade and observe a public minute of silence outside Clonmel, Cahir, Tipperary,Nenagh and Thurles Garda Stations at 12 noon today (Sunday) as a mark of respect and to express their sympathy and solidarity with the family of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

An Garda Síochána has invited members of the public wishing to express their sympathies and condolences to observe a one minute silence at 12 noon at their homes.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said gardaí and staff based at the station will be joined by local members of Tipperary Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and local dignitries in observing the minute silence outside Clonmel Garda Station today. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Canon Brendan Crowley, PP of SS Peter & Paul Parish in Clonmel will say prayers at the ceremony.

The minute of silence will be observed at all main garda stations in the country at 12 noon coinciding with the start of the State funeral for Detective Garda Horkan in his home town of Charlestown in County Mayo.

The 49 year-old detective was shot dead while on duty at Main Street in Castlerea, County Roscommon just before midnight last Wednesday, June 17.

A 43 year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court on Friday charged with his murder.