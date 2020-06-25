Sympathy extended across County Tipperary to some of those who have died recently

Sympathy was extended this week in ‘The Nationalist’ to those who have suffered bereavements recently.

BALLINGARRY

Sincere Sympathy

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Stokes family, Ballysloe, on the death of Margaret (Maggie) Stokes, Ballysloe, Glengoole, Thurles, on June 12.

Predeceased by her husband John, Maggie is deeply regretted by her sons Brian, Bobby and Eddie, daughter Denise, grandchildren Leah, Brian Jnr. and John, mother Nell, brothers, sisters, daughter-in- law Natalie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral Mass took place on Saturday June 13 at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, followed by private burial in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

LATTIN/CULLEN

Fr. WILLIE HENNESSY

The late Fr. Willie Hennessy, P.P. of Knocklong and Glenbrohane, who died last month, had close family connections to Cullen. His grandfather was Patrick Hennessy of Cullen, who married Johanna Reardon in Emly in 1895. Their son, Patrick Hennessy (1903 – 1983) married Annie Donovan of Kilteely in Emly in 1928.

The couple raised a large family in Ballinlough, where Willie and his twin brother John, were born on 16 September 1949.

GORTNAHOE/GLENGOOLE

BEREAVEMENT

The death occurred of Joe Coady, Rathbeg, Gortnahoe on Friday June 19, 2020. Joe died peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his infant son Joseph, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, his adoring daughters Suzanne, Sandra, Orla, Joanne,Edel and Laura, sons-in-law, grandchildren Eva, Kelly, Joe, Eamonn, Tara, Sean, Aoibhin, Zoe, Cody, Neasa and Samuel, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19, a family funeral Mass took place in The Church of The Sacred Heart,Gortnahoe on Sunday June 21 followed by burial in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

CAPPAWHITE

SINCERE SYMPATHY

To the O’Neill Family, Clonganhue and Ballyhane on the death of their aunt Julia O’Neill, who passed away in Wales recently age 92. Julia was a ballroom dancer when the Maple Ballroom was built and the best bands in the country played there and may God be good to the late John Joe Buckley who brought Jimmy Shand to a Marquee to Church St in 1954. 10 shillings was the entry fee, there’s a few around who still remember the good aul days.

God rest your dear soul Julie.

SINCERE SYMPATHY

To the O’Doherty Family, Seskin on the death of their dear Mam and grandma Kathleen Ryan-O’Doherty who died on Friday 18. Kathleen was a constant member of Cnoc Rua Day Centre and made many friends there.

She loved the style, always wore matching jewellery and loved the music and dancing. To her sons Richard, Eamonn, Philip and James, her daughters Kay and Noreen, daughter-in-law, sons in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren our sympathies. Kathleen remains were laid to rest in Solohead.

SINCERE SYMPATHY

To the Treacy Family, Dublin on the death of Ray Treacy. To his wife Christine, son Kevin, daughter Aoife, parents Séamus and Moira, brothers Shane and Liam, sisters Triona and Deirdre, father-in-law Tony, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours our deepest sympathy.

DRANGAN/CLONEEN

Obituary: Mina (Mary Philomena) Gorey

The death occurred unexpectedly at her home in Shanakyle on Saturday, May 30, six weeks short of her 92nd birthday. Mina was the eldest of two children of the late Paddy and Maria Hayden, Old Grange, Graiguenamnagh. She was predeceased by her husband Sean in 1999 and her brother Pat in 2018.

Mina married Sean Gorey on June 11, 1957 and they then moved to Drangan to start their life together. Life in Shanakyle, in the early years, was tough, but they worked hard alongside each other and made a good living. She loved her poultry, laying hens, chickens and of course her beloved turkeys. Her last flock of turkeys for the Christmas trade was in 2002.

Mina joined the Drangan branch of the ICA in 1972. She was an active member of the branch and served as president, secretary but most often as treasurer. She was the stereo typical ICA lady, a great cook, baker, dressmaker and always turned herself out well. She made some of her best and lifelong friends in the ICA. When the Drangan branch dissolved she joined the Fethard branch and made new friends.

In the few years before Sean died, they travelled the length and breadth of Ireland and travelled abroad on many a Glanbia/Teagasc trip. In later years she was a member of the Active Retirement group and continued to travel with her friends on day trips and multi-day trips within Ireland. A very special thanks to her Active Retirement group, who formed a covid friendly guard of honour before her Requiem Mass.

Mina was a Child of Mary in her early years in school in Graiguenamanagh and joined the Drangan Legion of Mary on moving to Tipperary. She also had great devotion to the Sacred Heart.

With current regulations Mina’s funeral was a very different occasion. She always made her home a welcoming place for visitors and this was reflected by the outpouring of kindness from her neighbours, friends and relations. While maintaining a social distance they came to pay their respects and conducted a most memorable and intimate outdoor rosary in the front yard. Their farewell along the road on her final journey to the church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan were all greatly appreciated by her family.

A special word of thanks to Fr Tony Lambe for celebrating her Requiem Mass and to Sally Anne Ryan for her elegant singing. We would also like to acknowledge the courtesy and professionalism of McCarthy’s funeral directors who gave us such support and guidance during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.

SOLOGHEAD

SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to O’Doherty and family Bohertrime and the extended O’Doherty on the passing of their mother Kathleen who was in her 97th year.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Phillip, Richard, Eamonn, and James, daughters Kay and Noreen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Breda Ryan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Following requiem mass in St Nicholas’s Church Sologhead on Sunday last, burial took place in adjoining cemetery.

NEW INN

SINCERE SYMPATHY

Sympathy to the McGee and O’Donnell family on the passing of Noreen McGee (née O'Donnell) Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, June 11, 2020, peacefully after a bravely fought battle at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Mick, brothers Dinny, Dick, and John Joe, sister Kitty (Worrington).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken children, son Michael and daughter Marie (Keyes) and their families, brothers, Vincent, Paddy, Tom and Liam, sister Mary Ann (Bates), neighbours, friends, and family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

SINCERE SYMPATHY

Sympathy the Flanagan family, New Inn on the death of their Gran Aunt Mary Griffin (nee Boles) in Rosewell, Scotland.

Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy Griffin also originally from the New Inn parish.

Mary came originally from Ballyslateen, Lagganstown and then New Inn village where she stayed with her sister Nellie and Nellie's husband Paddy Griffin who was her husband’s Jimmy’s older brother. She moved to Scotland many years ago where they raised their family.

Mary, in her 95th year, died peacefully on Friday, June 12 at her home.

May she rest in peace.

MULLINAHONE

Alma Vaughan R.I.P.

The funeral took place in Mullinahone over the weekend of Alma Vaughan who had been battling against Cancer for a number of years. Alma came to live in Mullinahone from Kilsheelan almost 50 years ago on her marriage to Lance Vaughan.

She was the mother of Billy, Kyran and Larry as well as a beloved mother-in-law and grandmother.

She was universally popular because of her sunny disposition and how she was friendly to all. She took part in many local groups and the turnout at her funeral spoke volumes for the esteem in which she was held. She had fought a long hard battle with illness, but eventually had to give way.

Her funeral from St. Michael’s Church was broadcast on You Tube. This was a relief to her many friends who wanted to attend her funeral Mass. May Alma’s soul rest in peace. Our sympathy on her death to her family and extended family.