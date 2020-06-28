Additional funding announced for Clonmel High School project

Eamon Lacey

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

classroom

Clonmel High School has been approved additional  funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020 by the government.


Accommodation approved  in 2020 includes         2x SET rooms, 2x  Science labs, 1x Prep room, 1x DCG room, 1xHome Economics room, 1x  Textiles room, 1x  Multimedia room, 2 Classroom SEN base,


 Additional Accommodation Approved 2020 - 1x Technology room/1x Prep area, 1x Project store and Ancillary.

Senator Garret Ahearn said  he welcomed the funding announced and said the additional projects would greatly enhance the school infrastructure.

