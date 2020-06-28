Additional funding announced for Clonmel High School project
Clonmel High School has been approved additional funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020 by the government.
Accommodation approved in 2020 includes 2x SET rooms, 2x Science labs, 1x Prep room, 1x DCG room, 1xHome Economics room, 1x Textiles room, 1x Multimedia room, 2 Classroom SEN base,
Additional Accommodation Approved 2020 - 1x Technology room/1x Prep area, 1x Project store and Ancillary.
Senator Garret Ahearn said he welcomed the funding announced and said the additional projects would greatly enhance the school infrastructure.
