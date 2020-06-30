Tipperary gardaí seize a man's Canada Goose jacket worth approximately €1,000

Gardaí have seized €4,000 in Clonmel, Tipperary on June 29.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clonmel, members of the District Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in the Ballingarrane area of Clonmel shortly after 6pm.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €4,000 in cash which is believed to be the proceeds of crime

Gardaí also seized a man's Canada Goose jacket worth approximately €1,000 and a vacuum packing machine suspected to be used for packaging drugs.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.