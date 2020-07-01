Tipperary's Colm Farrell named as Adjunct Professor at UCD

Colm Farrell, Engineering Manager at Intel, has recently been appointed as Adjunct Professor to UCD’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering.

As Adjunct Professor, Mr. Farrell brings to the role a 29-year career at Intel and is an expert in semiconductor manufacturing.

He currently manages a team of 450 people and is a senior leader in Intel.

Earlier this year Intel and UCD announced the next phase of a strategic partnership between the two organisations. The renewed commitment will see Intel and UCD work closely together over the next 5 years across three key areas: talent, research, and national policy associated with research and education.

The appointment of Mr. Farrell as an Adjunct Professor forms part of this collaborative activity and will further strengthen the strategic relationship.

The appointment of Mr. Farrell as adjunct Professor to the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering will enhance the project management offerings to the students within the Subject of Systems Engineering.

The appointment will also facilitate the opportunity to further build the research partnerships with the College of Engineering and Architecture through Mr. Farrell’s interest in advanced materials – the School is home to the Subject of Materials Science and Engineering at UCD as well as being the home of the relevant SFI Research Centre, iForm.

Finally, Mr. Farrell will work with the college in developing proposals for increasing student numbers and access to the college for disadvantaged groups.

Welcoming the appointment, Professor Ken Stanton, Head of School, Mechanical and Materials Engineering said; “UCD is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colm Farrell of Intel Ireland as an Adjunct Professor at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering. This appointment builds on the strong relationship between UCD and Intel through its strategic partnership.

Mr. Farrell has 29 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry and all of those years have been spent working for Intel. He has held a variety of roles in Leixlip, Albuquerque, Santa Clara, Phoenix and Portland from starting as a graduate in 1991, and he has held roles as a Process Engineer, Yield Analysis Manager, Defect Reduction Manager, Process Transfer Manager for leading edge technology, Senior Engineering Manager and senior engineering Department Manager.

As an Adjunct Professor, Mr. Farrell will contribute to the academic development of the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering and its programs as well as providing insight and expertise across the College of Engineering and Architecture as opportunities arise. Specifically, his expertise will help in research as well as curriculum and pedagogical developments in priority areas including digital and precision manufacturing, systems engineering and materials engineering. We look forward to his contributions and to the attendant enrichment of engineering students’ experience at UCD”.

Mr. Farrell who hails from Thurles, Co. Tipperary and now lives in Lucan, Co. Dublin, completed a Master of Management Science at UCD having completed a Bachelor of Science at Maynooth University.

Today he is part of the senior leadership team at Intel Ireland with specific responsibility for the functional processing area of Dry Etch.