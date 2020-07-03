Teenage motorist charged in connection with 65km garda pursuit of speeding car in Tipperary 

Gardaí have arrested a man following a 65km managed pursuit in County Tipperary on Wednesday

Gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed checkpoint on the M7 at Birdhill around 9.30am on July 1 when they detected a car travelling at 183km/hr.

A managed pursuit from a safe distance ensued with the offending car increasing its speed to over 210km/hr at times. Gardaí witnesses numerous instances of dangerous driving in wet conditions.

Assistance was requested by Gardaí in Laois but before they arrived, the car stopped in Borris In Ossory; some 65km away from where it was initially detected. The driver, a man aged in his late teens, was arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda Station.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court on July 23 at 10.30am.

Roads Policing Inspector, Mark Allen said "We can never be complacent about road safety. Excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to serious injuries and fatalities on the roads. Our overall objective in the Roads Policing Unit is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries. I would like everyone to be mindful that when you get behind the wheel, driving over the speed limit puts lives at risk so please, slow down and drive safely.”