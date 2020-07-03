Tipperary barbers praised in the Dáil for operating “impeccable” social distancing 

A Tipperary TD has praised a well-known Clonmel barbers in the Dail for its “impeccable” operation of social distancing guidelines when it reopened after the three month Covid-19 shutdown.

Independent deputy Mattie McGrath welcomed the reopening of hairdressers and barbers and commented that the queues of customers outside William Walsh Barbers in Clonmel and many other such businesses was amazing.

“The social distancing was impeccable and the people taking the bookings and everything else were great.”

The Newcastle deputy praised the hairdressing and barbers trade as “an art” and described going to get your hair cut as a “cultural event”.

He was speaking during a Dáil debate on the Estimates for Public Services in the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation on Tuesday.