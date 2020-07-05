Man killed in road traffic accident in Tipperary

A man has been killed after a road traffic accident in Tipperary this morning.

The two-car crash happened just before 7am at South Lodge, near Grangemockler on the Clonmel-Kilkenny road.

The man who died was in his 70s and a front-seat passenger in one of the cars.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man travelling in the back of the other car was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny in a critical condition.

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the fatal collision and is being held at Clonmel Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

They have asked that any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

