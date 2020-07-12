Award for show jumpers proves the regard for Holy Cross Show

In August 2017, the Association of Sports Journalists held a lunch at the Croke Park Hotel to commemorate the great 1977-79 three-in-a-row Aga Khan Cup winning team of Eddie Macken, James Kernan, Capt. Con Power and the late Paul Darragh, along with the two Chef d'Equipe, the late Colonel Daly (1977) and Col W A Ringrose ('78 and '79).

The Association of Sports Journalists in Ireland host such an occasional lunch to commemorate the achievements of Irish sporting legends. The first was the great Kerry footballer, Mick O'Connell and the second were two of the greatest outhalves of Irish rugby - Ollie Campbell and Tony Ward.

The third joint winners were the members of that Nations Cup three years in a row winning team - showjumping was hugely important to the country back then. The Nations Cup was always broadcast live on RTE 1 television and on that Friday in August, when they won the third title, the country ground to a halt.

They were the dream team and generally recognised as the greatest team Ireland ever produced and, regulars to Holycross, they left the arena on one occasion to travel direct to Aachen, Germany - the mecca of show jumping - where they won seven international events.

Another link with Holycross - locals Austin and Maureen Broderick, who are very well known in equestrian circles, were involved in the show for many years, and their son Greg would go on to win a Nations Cup also for Ireland and represent his country in the Olympics.

The Holy Cross Show was a breeding ground for successful jumpers for many years and had a great reputation for same.