Gardai urge walkers not to leave valuables in their vehicles at Tipperary beauty spots

Gardaí have re-issued their advice to motorists visiting scenic spots in Cahir, the Galtees and Vee Valley not to leave valuables in their cars to deter thieves.

Sgt. Ray Moloney issued the advice after Cahir Community Garda Unit members did crime prevention patrols at popular mountain and forest walking sites in Cahir district last weekend.

They found valuables visible in cars even where attempts were made to hide them.

Sgt. Moloney advised if you need to leave property in your vehicle you should lock it in the boot before going for a walk.