BREAKING: Tipperary Gardaí seize drugs and weapons in Clonmel

Clonmel Gardaí have seized illegal drugs and offensive weapons and arrested two men as part of ongoing operations targeting drugs distribution networks in the South Tipperary area.

This afternoon, Tuesday, at approximately 2.30pm members from Clonmel Garda Station, assisted by the Regional Dog Unit, Henry Street, Limerick carried out a search at an address in Clonmel.

During the course of the search Gardaí recovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €18,500 (analysis pending) along with €980 in cash, weighing scales, mobile phones and a number of offensive weapons, including a stun gun (examination pending).

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Clonmel Garda Station. They can be held for up to seven days.























