WATCH: Ten-year-old Tipperary girl wows Black Eyed Peas star on hit UK show

One young girl from Tipperary has been praised as a “spectacular talent” by Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am after wowing TV audiences with her yodel performance.

Rachel O'Donnell, 10, from Ballytarsna turned all four judges’ chairs on The Voice Kids UK on Saturday evening, July 18 impressing Paloma Faith, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott as well as Will.

However, it was Paloma who won Rachel’s heart and she chose to be on her team.

Will.i.am told her: “You’re a spectacular talent.” Rachel said that she chose to show off her yodelling with the song I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart which got the whole room moving.

The Voice Kids UK is a British TV music competition to find new singing talent.

Check out Rachel’s performance below: