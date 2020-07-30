Major car park in Tipperary to be closed for three months for refurbishment works

Tipperary County Council wishes to inform the public that Main Street Car Park (also known as Buckley Car Park), Cashel will be closed temporarily from Tuesday next, August 4 until November.

This closure is to facilitate refurbishment works.

In addition to the existing public car parks, additional car parking spaces will be made available at the rear of Cashel Library (off Friar Street). There will be roughly 25-30 additional spaces here in the old council car park.

Cllr Declan Burgess said: "I am exploring some alternative options for parking in Cashel to facilitate workers employed in Cashel and indeed providing adequate parking for consumers.

"In addition we will be providing up to 20 new spaces in the Friar Street Car Park in the near future and hopefully I'll have an update soon.

"Tipperary County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."