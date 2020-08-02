Section of Clonmel road closed following incident overnight
Gardaí awaiting arrival of forensic team
Gardaí are at the scene of an incident on the Western Road in Clonmel
The Western Road in Clonmel, from Tobaraheena Roundabout to the junction with St. Patrick's Terrace, is closed to traffic, while Gardaí await the arrival of forensic collision investigators.
This follows an overnight incident on the road.
