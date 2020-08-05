Planning green light for 15 metre high free standing communications structure in Tipp

Tipperary County Council has given the green light for the construction of a 15 metre high free standing communications structure in the Premier County.

Eircom Limited made the application for the development at Cappagh, Cappawhite and the project includes associated antennae, communication dishes, ground equipment and all associated site development works.

The development will form part of Eircom Ltd existing telecommunications and broadband network.

The council attached five conditions to their decision.