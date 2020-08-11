Burglars steal tow truck carrying a car from Tipperary scrapyard

Burglars stole a tow truck with a car attached to it from a scrapyard on the N24 Cahir to Tipperary Road near Bansha last week.

The 2010 Vauxhall Movano tow truck and 2010 red SEAT Ibiza on the back of the truck were stolen in the early hours of last Thursday morning, August 6.

The stolen vehicles were last seen travelling in the direction of Limerick.

A Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist the gardai in tracing the tow truck and car and the criminals who stole them to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.