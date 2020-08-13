Retirement of south Tipperary coroner 'another loss to town of Clonmel'

The departure of Paul Morris from his role as coroner for south Tipperary has been described as “another loss to the town of Clonmel”.

The issue was highlighted by Independent south Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath during a debate in the Dáil.

Paying tribute to Mr Morris, Deputy McGrath described him as “an excellent legal person who has given sterling service” and he wished him a happy retirement.

“The north Tipperary coroner will now be taking over”, said Deputy McGrath.

“Tipperary is more than 120 miles long. The distance alone is challenging. Coroners’ courts are very important.

“People need them when they experience tragedies and sudden deaths. The coroner in south Tipperary has always been much busier than the coroner in north Tipperary.

“This is a retrograde step and another downgrading of our courts services,” he said.

Deputy McGrath appealed for a replacement to be appointed.

“Paul Morris did a great job and I wish him well but we need a coroner in south Tipperary, as we have always had,” he stated.

Deputy McGrath made his remarks during a debate on the second stage of the Civil Law and Criminal Law (miscellaneous provisions) Bill 2020.

“There are cuts everywhere but we are supporting vulture funds and passing legislation in the dead of night before our break for the holidays to ensure they are allowed to carry on their murky, unseemly, disdained practices,” he said.

“I am not supporting this Bill for that reason,” said Deputy McGrath.

