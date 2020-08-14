Army called in to assist HSE in Covid-19 outbreak at Golden mushroom plant

The Irish Army has been called in to assist the HSE in the village of Golden following an outbreak of a Covid-19 cluster at a mushroom plant.

All operations at Walsh's Mushrooms in Golden has been suspended following the outbreak.

A testing centre is being constructed by the HSE with the assistance of the Irish Army on the grounds of Golden Church.

It is understood that 11 workers have tested positive and it is expected that the remaining 150 workers will be tested over the next twenty four hours.

In a statement Deputy Mattie McGrath said he hoped the cluster can be successfully contained and managed without the virus spreading across the county.

"I will remain in contact with the HSE in relation to the management of the cluster as the health of the public and containing the virus will be paramount" he said.