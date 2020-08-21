'Romantic Georgian house' in Tipperary on sale for almost one million euro
Any interest?
Ballydonagh House, Cloughjordan, Tipperary
A "Romantic Georgian house" in Tipperary is on sale for €995,000
Ballydonagh House, Cloughjordan is an idyllic four-bedroom residence, with fantastic equine facilities on approximately 88 acres.
Originally built in 1800 the property was fully restored and refurbished in 2009.
The house is romantic and secluded with perfect privacy.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on