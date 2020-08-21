'Romantic Georgian house' in Tipperary on sale for almost one million euro

Ballydonagh House, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

A "Romantic Georgian house" in Tipperary is on sale for €995,000 

Ballydonagh House, Cloughjordan is an idyllic four-bedroom residence, with fantastic equine facilities on approximately 88 acres.

Originally built in 1800 the property was fully restored and refurbished in 2009.

The house is romantic and secluded with perfect privacy.

