Driver crashed into a wall after hitting a parked car overnight in neighbouring county

Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday morning at New Road, Pennywell.

A garda spokesperson said it occurred at around 12.30am.

"A vehicle collided into a parked car, travelled further up the road and struck into a wall. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

An eyewitness told the Leader that gardaí and fire brigade were on the scene in minutes.

"After he crashed into the parked car on New Road he took off, almost crashing against the Sallyport wall. Within minutes, he had crashed into the wall by the traffic lights at the junction of Clare St and New Road. He was driving in a zig-zag fashion," said the eyewitness.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene until 1.37am. No injuries have been reported.