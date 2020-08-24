Planning granted for 44-house development in Tipperary after appeal

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for a 44-house development in Cashel after overturning the initial planning decision by Tipperary County Council.

The development includes 38 three-bed and six four-bed homes at Spafield.

Tipperary County Council refused the proposed development for several reasons including: the proposal would endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard and be an obstruction to road users.

Stillwater Investments Limited appealed the original council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning authority has decided to grant permission subject to 23 conditions.

The state planning board has ruled that the development "would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area".

It added that "the proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".

Among the 23 conditions attached to their decision to overrule the council's decision are: a Stage 3 Road Safety Audit in relation to all road works including the junction with the public road shall be prepared; proposals for an estate/street name, house numbering scheme and associated signage shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development.