APPEAL: Reward being offered for much-loved family pet missing in Tipperary

A reward is being offered for a much-loved family pet missing in Tipperary.

Captain is a 7-year-old Collie Sheepdog and he has gone missing from his home in the Killenaule area since Thursday last.

The family think he was frightened by the thunder and lightning during Storm Ellen.

Captain as a distinctive appearance, one blue eye, one brown eye, tri-colour. He has a medical condition called Collie's nose which he is receiving treatment for, there's not much hair on his nose.

He is extremely shy, wary and nervous of people, he may run away if approached.

It is best to let the owners know if you have seen him and they will travel to him, otherwise he may scamper.

Any sightings would be much appreciated and a reward is being offered.

Contact: Eve 087-6595516 or 052-9157983